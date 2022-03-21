Devastated Jack Harvey misses IndyCar action in Texas following 'tasty' crash

Jack Harvey in his Hy-Vee Honda during the NTT IndyCar Series XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Jack Harvey was left ‘devastated and gutted’ after being unable to drive in the weekend’s IndyCar Series race in Texas.

The Bassingham racer wasn’t passed to get behind the wheel by the medical experts following what he referred to as a ‘tasty impact’ in practice.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Harvey was forced to sit out the XPEL 375 race at Fort Worth on Sunday.

“I’ve got some not great news to share,” he said on a video he shared with his fans on social media.

“I actually won’t be participating in the race in Texas.

“Some of you may have seen in practice two I had a pretty tasty impact with the wall.

“I got checked and released following the crash.

“I came back to be evaluated again and I wasn’t cleared to drive.”

Being forced to watch his rivals race was a new experience for Harvey.

He added: “I’ve never been in this situation before.

“I don’t have the words to express how absolutely devastated and gutted I am.”

However, Harvey is now plotting his return at the Acura Grand Prix in California on April 10.

“I’ll take the time to recover to make sure we’re ready for Long Beach,” he added.

Sunday’s race was won by Josef Newgarden.