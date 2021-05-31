Disappointing Indianapolis 500 for Jack Harvey but Meyer Shank teammate Helio Castroneves is victorious

Jack Harvey.

Jack Harvey suffered a frustrating Indianapolis 500 - but was quick to praise teammate Helio Castroneves, who won the famous race.

Bassingham driver Harvey drove the Meyer Shank Racing no60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda-powered entry to 18th.

After starting from 24th on the grid, Harvey raced his way to the top 10 but lost ground during a lap 142 pit stop before fighting back to finish 18th.

“First off, congratulations to Helio, what a legend,” said Harvey.

“And also to Mike Shank, and Jim Meyer, they have built a very strong team and that showed today with this big result.

“Unfortunately my race didn’t go as well as he had hoped and we don’t have the result we were looking for.

“So it was a disappointing day for us, but overall I’m so proud of this team and thrilled for AutoNation, SiriusXM, and everyone involved.”

Castroneves won his fourth Indianapolis 500 on Sunday.

The popular Brazilian racer started the race from eighth on the grid and moved up to take the lead on lap 37.

Saving fuel early in his run, Castroneves raced in the top seven through the majority of the race, racing to the lead on lap 72 under green flag conditions.

Holding the lead once again on a lap 126 restart, Castroneves pitted from the lead for the final time on lap 172, with the Meyer Shank Racing squad delivering a final well-executed pit stop

on the day to position him for a fight to the finish.

The race set a record as the fastest Indianapolis 500 in history, with Castroneves fighting for the lead with Alex Palou through a frantic final 20 lap segment in front.

Taking the point for the final time on lap 198, Castroneves held firm at the front to take an amazing fourth victory in the race to the roaring approval of 135,000 enthusiastic race fans as he returned to climb the fence at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway once again.