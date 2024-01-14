Dynamics take a stunning win over leaders in Boston Indoor Bowls League

Action in the Evening League at Boston Indoor Bowling Club saw Dynamics take a stunning 6-0 win over the leaders, Invaders, in the Orchard Health Group Division 1.

The bowling club (Rosebery Avenue) will have an Open Day on Saturday 27 January from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ken Burr’s rink, with Jose Isaacs and Pete Isaacs, established an early 12-0 lead before Invaders found some semblance of their usual form, as they reduced the deficit to 12-9, and then 14-14 with one end to go. Ken Burr bowled in to secure the final end, leaving the score 15-14.

Graham Wilkinson’s rink, with Seamus Rooney and Don Williams, dominated the scoring virtually throughout their game to win 25-10.

After last week’s heroics, Golfers won again, beating Nomads, five places above them, 6-0. Graham Scarboro’s rink was closely contested throughout, the lead swapping back and forth, leaving the score at 14-16 going into the final end, which Golfers won by three shots to take the game 17-16.

David Marshall’s rink went out to lead 15-5 and eventually won 15-11 as Nomads closed the gap over the final ends.

Holland Fen moved above Invaders to top the league after beating Strollers, who are third, on both rinks. Martin Tomlin’s rink won convincingly 22-10. Alex Tomlin’s game was tight at 8-8 before two good ends saw them move into an 18-10 lead, reduced to 18-16 as Strollers closed in towards the end of the game.

IBC are clear in fourth place after convincingly beating Breakaways on both rinks, 24-5 on Richard Allam’s and 17-8 on Dave Gill’s.

Royal Mail moved above Parthians in the table after winning 4-2. Keith Sharp’s rink started poorly to trail 0-9 after three ends, but took control of the match thereafter to win 21-13. For Parthians, Keith Nix gradually built a 15-8 advantage and held on to win 15-13 as Royal Mail closed in to reduce the deficit.

A40 were too good for Burtons who put up a good fight on both rinks. Andy Scotney won 26-11 after leading by just 2 shots at the half-way point, while Sue Hoyles’ rink was 8-7 up and finished strongly to win 15-8.

Cammacks Division 2 saw wins for Hotspurs, Amateurs, Vikings and Central among the top 6 teams, while Kingfishers, low down in the table, took their first 6-0 win of the season.

Optimists and Amateurs, third and fourth respectively, met with Amateurs winning 4-2, resulting in their positions being reversed. Trevor Coulson’s rink, with Tony Nixon and Dick Dickings, continued their good form by taking the game 30-11, leading from the start.

Optimists held the advantage for much of the game on Dave Richardson’s rink, leading 8-0 and 10-2, yet still finding themselves trailing 15-17 going into the last end. Taking that with a score of 4 shots gave them the win 19-17 for 2 points from the game.

Hotspurs beat Vectors 6-0 and moved clear of Desperados at the top of the table. Mike Nelson’s rink was in control from the off to win 23-10. Mike Long’s rink was trailing for large parts of the game, falling 7-11 behind, but they conjured a good finishing run to win 17-13.

Vikings held onto fifth spot after beating Woodpeckers 4-2. John Millership’s rink won 26-8, including a hotshot, their second in ten weeks. Dave Fox skipped his Woodpecker’s rink to win 15-13 in a closely contested game.

Central took all the points off Phantoms in two competitive games, 18-12 for Fred Epton and 15-13 for Rita Epton. Four points now separate Amateurs in second and Central in sixth.

Kingfishers took all the points from their match with Shipmates, David Richardson winning 23-14 and John Fell 14-10.

It's for anyone aged 6 and above. Disability and wheelchair friendly. Equipment is also available to borrow.

It’s for anyone aged 6 and above. Disability and wheelchair friendly. Equipment is also available to borrow.

Trained coaches will be present to help and offer advice. Light gentle exercise and something the whole family can do.

To find out more, ring Tanya on Boston 01205 363156.