EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: All the latest news from the local scene

Dave Eastwood.

Stormy conditions didn’t necessarily put the feeding fish off this previous Halloween weekend, but they did make anglers' bait presentation suffer across the specimen and match scenes.

A number of double figure pike have begun featuring across the drains towards Boston.

Dead baits and lures will feature heavily for predator fishing from now until March time.

Check out the Boston DAA website for ticket prices here.

I headed over to Wainfleet to fish the open match on the River Steeping.

For two hours it was impossible to present bait how the fish wanted it due to the gusty winds, but the competitors all had a number of bites of Perch and Roach with Kev Wilson catching well off fancied end peg one out of the wind, weighing 9lb 15oz.

Top spots were close with Dave Dean (5lb 15oz 8dr) in second and Derek Skinner third with 5lb 15oz.

I managed 4lb 13oz for joint third and will certainly be back.

It opens most Wednesdays and Sundays at £10 all in.

The Fenlake Winter League continued across the two waters.

Andrew Bull (103lb 12oz) and Dave Daniels (39lb 13oz) won their respective sections on Fen Lake.

Josh Read (40lb 9oz) and Dan Pettigrew (36lb 5oz) gained maximum points on Meg Lake.

Mallard Lake was the venue for the latest open match at Hanworth Country Park.

Venue regular Peter White ran out winner with 52lb, followed by John Cullis (48lb 10oz) and John Barningham (39lb 13oz) completing the frame.