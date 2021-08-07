EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Asplen blitzes the field

Dave Eastwood.

The Sleaford Legionnaires travelled out of county for their latest contest.

Hallcroft Fisheries near Doncaster, and the Croft Pool was the location.

It was that man again Pete Asplen who blitzed the field placing 121lb 2oz on the scales.

Chris Newbold came in second with 93lb 2oz and Kev Bell completing the frame with 59lb 14oz (carp being the dominant species on the day.)

The Lincat Angling Club also visited south Yorkshire for their latest match.

Hayfield Fishery Big Adams lake. Again Carp dominated with Nigel Wood winning placing 69lb 4oz on the scales. Second went to Andrew Kotel with 49lb 4oz and Paul Cawkwell finishing third with 47lb 6oz

Rain didn’t affect the top weights on Mallard Lakes latest open at Hanworth Country park. Malc Coxall continued his fine form with the top 3 all breaking the magical 100lb barrier.

Coxall won with 142lb 10oz, and second was John Cullis 123lb 10oz and Roger Codd 103lb 3oz.

I continue interviewing some of the biggest names in UK Match Angling.