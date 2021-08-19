EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Asplen breaks magical ton

Dave Eastwood.

The Sleaford Legionnaires recently visited Portland Fishery on the long Island Pool.

Pete Asplen drew the golden peg and made no mistake winning overall whilst breaking the magical ton with 105lb 10oz.

In second place on the next peg was Geoff Bewick placing 71lb 13oz on the scales.

Making up the frame in third place was Niel Ashman with 51lb 4oz.

Woodland Waters continue their Wednesday evening matches on the Match Lake.

Last week Steve Pretty came out on top with 35lb made up of two Carp and a few Skimmer Bream.

Second went to Mark Oliver with 13lb 5oz.

To book on, speak with the onsite tackle shop.

The recent Saturday open at Hanworth Country Park was held on Mallard Lake.

Despite five weights over 100lb the top two could hardly be separated.

Carp dominating the proceedings, but Barney Todd ran out winner with 142lb 9oz. Agonisingly close in second place with 142lb 5oz was match organiser Dave Wilkinson.

Making up the frame in third was Malc Coxall and 118lb 2oz.