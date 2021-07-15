EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Asplen is unbeatable

Dave Eastwood.

Pete Asplen is proving unbeatable with the Sleaford Legionnaires Angling Club at the moment.

The latest match took place at Wold View Fisheries near Market Rasen.

Pete smashed the field with 145lb 13oz.

Second-placed Lee Gilbert placed 88lb 1oz on the scales with Tony Biddle completing the frame with a level 52lb.

Match Anglers need to be very conscious of fishery rules which was highlighted at the recent Hanworth Country Park Open.

Some individuals went over the net limit and found themselves out of the frame.

That didn't bother Malc Coxall who ran out winner with 102lb.

Dale Tasker came second with 85lb and James Andrew third with 66lb.

Our Local rivers are fishing well after some recent rain.

The Witham and Trent are both producing bream and roach.

With the Trent barbel also showing up throughout the tidal stretches and Newark stretches.

Look to fish the rivers after rain where there is a touch of colour as the river is fining down.