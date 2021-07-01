EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Asplen the winner as Sleaford Legionnaires compete at Ruskington Fen

Dave Eastwood.

The Sleaford Legionnaires most recent venture was to Ruskington Fen and Whitehouse Farm Fisheries match pool.

Pete Asplen ran out winner with varying species weighing 60lb 15oz.

In second place was Lee Gilbert with 39lb 11oz and third spot fell to John Altree with 31lb 13oz.

Hanworth Country Park's recent Saturday open was held on Mallard lake.

Pegging was close and like most matches, end pegs come to the fore.

Dave Wilkinson made the most of end peg two, fishing down the margins.

Results: 1 Dave Wilkinson 96lb, 2 James Andrew: 66lb 9oz, 3 Bill White 66lb 8oz.

Woodland Waters have been running an evening series on the Match Lake.

Pete Lawler used his lake knowledge to great effect to win the latest encounter with silvers and odd carp showing during the matches.

Results: 1 Pete Lawler 26lb 4oz, 2 Matt White 12lb 8oz, 3d Richie Tomala 9lb 5oz.