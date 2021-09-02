EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Balls the winner as Boston match scene picks up, Newbold on top at Sleaford Legionnaires match

Dave Eastwood.

The Boston Match scene is picking up across the various drains and natural venues around the area.

The recent Boston AA match held on the Bargate drain demonstrated the venues silver fish potential.

Mick Balls ran out winner with a level 16lb.

Second place Michael Bond broke double figures with 10lb 4oz.

Completing the main frame in third place was Keith Clifton and 9lb 6oz.

Both Bargate and Sibsey Trader waters are fishing well. Check out the Boston Angling Association website for membership.

The recent Saturday open at Hanworth Country Park's Mallard Lake didn't quite live up to expectations, with weights taking a bit of a hit as temperatures begin to drop.

However, there were still fish to be caught and Paul Harsley ensured he took top spot with 53lb 1oz.

Second place Roger Oxspring 46lb 6oz and making the main frame in third John Cullis 44lb 5oz.

The Sleaford Legionnaires' most recent visit was over to Westwood Lakes on Hawk Lake.

Chris Newbold made good use of the far bank mudline, ending the match close in to put 105lb 4oz of carp and barbel on the scales.

Second placed Graham Killick ensured he utilised some room around him to weigh 86lb 14oz.

Third place went to Kev Bell with 83lb 5oz rotating across and down the edge.