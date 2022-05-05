EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Bumper Bank Holiday and plenty of variety at Tattershall Thorpe

Dave Eastwood.

If you are looking for variety and choice for your coarse fishing fix in Lincolnshire, look no further than Bain Valley Fisheries in Tattershall Thorpe.

The venue has no less than eight large lakes with a variety of specimen fish stocked including carp, bream, tench, rudd and roach.

Over the Bank Holiday weekend a number of double figure carp came to the bank with many of them personal best fish.

On the match scene it was another bumper Bank Holiday with fixtures across the county. Fen Lakes held a double header over Sunday and Monday with consistent weights on both days.

Sunday saw Josh Read catch over 50 carp from the surface for his winning weight of 165lb 11oz.

Gavin Butler utilised his margins and fished shallow at range for second place and 117lb 11oz.

Completing the frame was Chris Clark with 102lb 11oz, of which 65lb was made up of silverfish proving the venue has lots of different species and ways to approach your peg.

The Monday event saw a higher attendance which made sport a little trickier as the anglers had less room to approach their peg.

Damon Grundy fished a variety of methods for his winning weight of 129lb 15oz.

Gavin Butler was the bridesmaid again using similar tactics to the previous day for second place with 82lb 3oz.

Completing the frame in third was Chris Clark, again the vast majority of his 74lb 3oz was made up silver fish bulked out with the odd bonus carp.

Over at Hanworth Country Park the weights on Mallard Lake were not quite as expected.

A lot of fish were seen cruising around but unwilling to feed.

Paul Harsley ran out winner with a hard earnt 59lb winning weight.

John Barningham (53lb) and Rav Fish (47lb) completed the main frame.

The brilliant angling charity On Track Fishing have finally got their hands on a water of their own where they will be introducing and coaching people from all walks of life to try angling.

They are also putting together a junior and youth team to enter the various national events.

Here is what Gareth Pavelin from On Track had to say: "I am pleased to say we are moving forward at a great rate of knots and we recently held another social day and junior fun day.

"Both were a great success with many visitors and we had lots of kids turn up.

"Due to the success of the junior day, we are now putting together a youth team that we are training and supporting so they can take part in competitions including the youth angling championships.

"Our youth team is special as they are mainly kids with some form of mental health issues. And mainly Girls! Which is great for the sport.

"We also Have some very exiting news best explained via our crowdfunding page. We hope Lincolnshire World readers can support us."

Visit here for more.