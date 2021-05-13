EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: First 30lb+ fish of the year caught at Woodland Waters Specimen Lake

Joe Upton.

Woodland Waters Specimen Lake hit a good milestone with the capture of its first 30lb+ fish of the year.

Joe Upton was the captor of a two tone 31lb Common Carp.

He had a brilliant session landing a total of 9 specimens, including another of 28lb.

The Sleaford Legionnaire’s made their recent match trip to Wold View on the Silver Lake.

It was a close match between the top two, but Chris Newbold came out the winner with Pete Asplen close behind. Carp and Silvers making up the weights.

Results: 1 Chris Newbold 45lb 15oz, 2 Pete Asplen 44lb 14oz, 3 Geoff Bewick 33lb 4oz.

Hanworth Country park held their recent Saturday open on Mallard Lake.

Match organiser Dave Wilkinson took the spoils from an end peg fishing short pole with odd fish shallow.

Results: 1 Dave Wilkinson 89lb 13oz, 2 Richard Dickinson 42lb, 3 Richard Harrison 32lb 13oz.