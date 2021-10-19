EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Fish should be willing to oblige this autumn

Dave Sastwood

As the leaves begin to turn colour and the dark nights draw in, our coarse fishing venues are about to turn into a kaleidoscope of colour, writes Dave Eastwood.

The fish are usually willing to oblige to an angler's bait as they prepare for a final feast before a winter slumber descends.

With autumn comes a number of winter leagues and the Fen Lake League began with a bang over both of the venues waters;

George Knight (139lb 15oz) and Pete Asplen (93lb 10oz) won their respective sections on Fen Lake.

Ben Brighton (64lb 2oz) and Dan Pettigrew (50lb 8oz) won their sections on Meg Lake.

A mixture of Carp and Silvers being the mainstay for all.

The Boston and District Individual league kicked off on Bargate Drain, Horncastle road section.

Don Green putting together a great weight of 20lb 14oz to take the spoils.

Chris Hodgson (14lb 12oz) and Matt Hudson (9lb 11oz) making up the frame. Roach, Perch and Skimmers using natural baits being the key.

Now the summer weed issues have abated, matches have began again on the River Steeping at Wainfleet.

These are open to all every Wednesday with the draw being held on the layby on vicarage lane at 9am.

Organiser Derek Skinner won the latest round with an encouraging 10lb 11oz. Alec Rawlings (8lb 14oz) and Derek Houghton (5lb 15oz) completed the overall top weights.