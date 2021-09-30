EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Grundy on top as Lincat AC head to Westwood Lakes

Dave Eastwood.

Lincat Angling Club visited Westwood Lakes and the Skylark Pool on their recent event.

Damon Grundy managed the win putting together 71lb 6oz.

Second place Nigel Wood utilised the end peg with 59lb 1oz and completing the frame was Ant Richardson with 36lb 4oz.

The Sleaford Legionnaires had their latest contest at Janson Fishery on Munroe pool.

I managed a number of Carp up to 4lb utilising paste and expander pellets for the win.

Results: 1 Dave Eastwood 143lb 3oz, 2 Mark Hammond 104lb 9oz, 3 Dale Tasker 103lb 13oz.

The Boston and District Autumn Individual league continued across the area's drains.

The most recent contest was on the Bargate Drain, Horncastle Road section.

Dave Ashmore made the most of some room putting together 19lb 10oz of silvers.

Don Green also utilised an end peg for second place with 13lb 11oz.

Completing the main prizes with a silvers net of 13lb 2oz was Dave Bentoft.