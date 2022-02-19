EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Make some great catches before river season ends

Dave Eastwood.

With only weeks of the river season left, those who enjoy running water fishing still have chance to make some great catches before closed season.

Barbel, bream, chub, pike, perch, along with the usual smaller silvers, are still feeding.

Catch the rivers after rain when the rainwater is running off for a chance of some late season sport.

If faced with a rising river then aim solely for bigger species using highly visible and/or scent filled baits such as halibut or cheese.

Matches have been affected by the yo-yo temperatures of late with some frosty nights and mild days, along with lots of wind.

The latest winter league round at Fen Lakes proved particularly difficult.

Josh Read (27lb 6oz) and Chris Clark (20lb 12oz) managed to win their respective sections on the Fen Pool.

Over on Meg Lake Andy Mitchell (26lb 2oz) and Mick Jennings (7lb 7oz) claimed top spot in their sections.

With a couple of rounds left, Dan Pettigrew leads the league with 12 points with Andy Bull chasing sat on 15 points.

The river steeping at Wainfleet was a typical example of different conditions and results over a matter of days.

The recent mid-week event was particularly successful in mild calm conditions with no fewer than eight weights into double figures.

Wayne Easter led the way with 19lb 5oz of silvers topped with a bonus tench.

Bob Smith finished second with 16lb 4oz and completing the frame was Steve Richardson with 15lb 9oz.

Fast forward a couple of days and the weekend event was faced with blustery gales and difficult fishing.

Ian Brodie caught plenty of small fish over groundbait to take the spoils weighing 3lb 10oz.

Denis Houghton was second (2lb) and I completed the frame (Dave Eastwood) 1lb 14oz.