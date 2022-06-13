Eastwood's Angling: Making the most of extra Bank Holiday, welcome return to

As the nation celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, so did Lincolnshire’s anglers as they took advantage of the extra Bank Holiday.

Specimen anglers have been targeting the likes of Water Meadows Fishery in Chapel St Leonards, Woodland Waters Specimen Lake and Bain Valley Fisheries for carp, tench and large bream.

Visual baits amongst particles popped up off the bottom are working well.

Match Anglers were spoilt for choice as venues opened up additional contests.

The Lincat Angling Club headed over to Messingham Sands in North Lincs to tackle the Island Pool.

Paul Cawkwell ran out winner with 93lb 1oz. Andrew Kotek (80lb 6oz) and Josh Read (69lb 12oz) completed the frame with carp dominating proceedings.

Hanworth Country Parks recent open on Mallard Pool was well attended but sport was affected for most as the weather become chillier. John Barningham managed a late run of fish short for a winning weight of 95lb. Richard Kinnersley (86lb) and Paul Harsley (81lb) completed the top places.

The Black Bull AC visited Hanworth the following day on Mallard Pool.

Rain persisted all day making fishing uncomfortable but bites were available for most.

I put together a run of fish throughout the match fishing short/long and shallow catching F1 and Carp up to 3lb for the win.

Results: 1 Dave Eastwood 105lb 14oz, 2 Mark Hammond 76lb 8oz, 3 Geoff Bewick 66lb 15oz.

For running water enthusiasts June 16 will soon be upon us, meaning we can fish our river and drain systems once again.

Anglers will be looking to target running water species such as chub, barbel and grayling along with the specimen roach, dace, pike, perch and zander that live in our waterways.

The best advice on our counties rivers will come at your local tackle shops.