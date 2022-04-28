EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Mixed bags on the match lake

Geoff Bewick.

Whitehouse Farm Fishery has been offering mixed bags on the match lake with bream, tench, rudd and larger bonus carp being caught throughout the week and on Saturday matches.

Hykeham Social Angling Club held their latest contest at Fen Lakes Metheringham.

Kev Bowring ran out a close winner with 83lb 12oz.

Close behind and fishing the next peg was Damon Grundy placing 80lb 8oz for second.

Barry Drake completed the frame weighing 73lb 12oz.

The Black Bull Angling Club's latest round was on a new venue for the anglers visiting, Little John Lakes over the border in Nottinghamshire.

Dale Tasker combined feeder and short pole tactics in blustery conditions to place 70lb 12oz of carp and skimmer bream for the win.

Graham Killick used similar tactics from the opposite end of the lake with 60lb 15oz.

Completing the frame was Geoff Bewick with the most impressive net of the day...56lb 4oz of roach and bream.