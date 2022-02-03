EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Re-stocked venues offering good sport

Dave Eastwood.

Winter tends to be the time that many fisheries use to refresh and restock their venues.

Westwood Lakes is no exception and the latest winning match weights have reflected the new stocking policy.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest open on the Skylark Lake had good sport for many competitors.

Colin Day included some good stamp carp for his brilliant winter weight of 130lb 1oz.

Andy Williams used dobbing tactics for his second placed haul of 96lb 13oz.

Completing the frame was Steve Lane with 94lb 4oz.

Dave Ashmore continued his rich vein of form on the latest River Steeping Open at Wainfleet.

The resident roach, perch and skimmers obliged to weigh 9lb 2oz.

Steve Miles ran out second with some good sized perch for 7lb 11oz.

Making the frame in third place was Beany Sawyer and 7lb 5oz.

The Latest round of Fen Lakes Winter League action was a match of two halves with Fen Lake giving up big some weights, but Meg Lake contestants struggling.

On Fen, Dan Pettigrew drew the favoured area around peg 15 where the fish have been shoaled all winter.

He made no mistake winning his section with 149lb 5oz.

The opposite section was won by Dave Wills from peg 4 with 16lb 11oz.

On Meg lake anglers struggled to find many feeding fish with only Andy Mitchell on Peg 5 putting together a consistent run of bites.

He won his section with 41lb 2oz.

The opposite section was won by Alan Shaw placing 13lb 10oz on the scales.