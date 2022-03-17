EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: River season closed, but stillwater events well contested

Dave Eastwood.

With the river season now officially closed until June 16, the last weekend of matches have completed.

The river steeping at Wainfleet has attracted good numbers of anglers since matches resumed in autumn with the fishing somewhat mixed.

The final event saw Ian Brodie place 5lb 5oz of the venues roach and perch on the scales for the win.

Former Fish O Mania champion Nathan Watson was on the next peg and missed out on top spot, weighing 4lb 5oz for second.

Completing the frame was the consistent Dave Dean with 3lb 14oz 8dr.

Stillwaters remain open year-round and the latest event at Hanworth Country Park was well contested.

With weights on the rise in line with temperatures, Chris Mawer used early season paste tactics to secure the win with 74lb 11oz. Dave Small (61lb 6oz) and match organiser Dave Wilkinson (60lb 14oz) came second and third respectively.

The Fenlake Winter League at Metheringham is drawing to a close and similar to other venues, weights are rising.

On the Fen Lake Dave Daniels (55lb 8oz) and Andy Mitchell (49lb 13oz) secured their section wins for top points.

Meg Lake produced the best fishing for some time with the resident ide and carrassio’s feeding, match organiser Chris Clark (59lb) and Mick Jennings (50lb 8oz) winning their sections.