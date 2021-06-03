EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Senkiw on top at Bank Holiday bonanza

Dave Eastwood.

Fenlakes held a Bank Holiday bonanza with three matches over the weekend.

Weights were consistent with a small festival format running for those anglers who could fish each day.

Results: Saturday, May 29, Fen Lake - Dean Senkiw 151lb 02oz; Chris Clark 144lb 11oz; Alistair Buchannan115lb 06oz.

Davbe Eastwood with his catch.

Sunday, May 30, Meg Lake - Alan Shaw 105lb 11oz; Dean Senkiw 91lb 10oz; Chris Clark 75lb.

Monday, May 31, Fen Lake - Pete Asplen 140lb 08oz; Damon Grundy 99lb 14oz; Alan Watts 96lb 07oz.

Overall results for those entered in the mini festival: Dean Senkiw 321lb; Chris Clark 289lb; Alan Shaw 262lb; Damon Grundy 239lb; Alan Watts 236lb; Alister Buchanan 223lb; Josh Read 205lb.

The Sleaford Legionnaires Club headed over to Nottinghamshire to tackle Janson's Aubrey's lake.

Lots of silver fish with small carp made for a busy day for many.

Chris Newbold made the most of some space at the end of the lake to win with 130lb of mainly small carp with some ide and barbel.

I managed second place fishing shallow for Ide (picture attached) and small carp close in for 109lb 13oz.