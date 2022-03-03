EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Sky Sports to broadcast Fish O Mania final from Lincolnshire venue, how angling can improve mental health

Dave Eastwood.

There is some great news for match fishing in Lincolnshire as Westwood Lakes will be hosting the prestigious Fish O Mania Final on July 23.

Still the one to win, it should be a brilliant spectacle live on Sky Sports right here in our county at the Boston venue.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The benefits of angling have long been known by us anglers, but since the NHS began prescribing fishing to patients with mental health issues in 2021, there have been numerous examples of great work by volunteers looking to help people into the sport.

I spoke with On Track Fishing based in Lincolnshire to find out what they are doing to help.

"On Track Fishing is a project based in Lincolnshire, set up by Gareth and Sharon Pavelin," they said.

"We promote fishing and the benefits it has on mental health in adults and children.

"We deliver social fishing days, free taster/experience days and fun junior fishing days around Lincolnshire.

"We also donate fishing equipment to people who would receive help from it the most.

"We offer relaxed, fun, informative sessions catered to their needs with no pressure on any activityies.

"Anyone can come to fish or learn to fish. We have great support from the Angling Trust and our sponsors Horncastle Angling Superstore, who are helping us to deliver a great project for all.

"Our Team members and volunteers are as enthusiastic and committed to the project as we are and deliver a great service to anyone who comes to us helping them learn not just how to fish but social skills as well."

Benefits of fishing with On Track include creating social bonds, training the mind to focus, dercreasing stress, improving self esteem, improving balance and co-ordination, learning patience and appreciation and making memories.

Their next available Junior Day will be on April 17.