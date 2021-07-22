EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Success for teenager Logan and how you can get involved with National Fishing Month

Dave Eastwood

National Fishing month begins tomorrow, running from July 23 to August 30.

There are lots of initiatives all over the UK to introduce new people to the sport.

Schemes such as Take a Friend Fishing, where beginners can get a one-day rod licence for free are in operation, along with many fisheries offering two for one day tickets.

Further information is available here.

From catching a first fish, to winning matches...that's what 13-year-old Logan Barningham achieved at the recent Hanworth Country Park Open.

On Canal Lake he put together 109lb 13oz to beat Al Wilson (78lb 11oz) and his own dad John Barningham (73lb 13oz).

It's great to see young anglers doing well and it looks like the future is bright for young Logan.

Westwood Lakes near Boston is well renowned as one of the best commercial fisheries in the UK.

The team are no strangers to hosting regular match festivals and the latest Over 50s event was well attended with fantastic weights.

Andy Lumb ran out winner with a perfect three-point score over the three days.

He accumulated 520lb 6oz beating Gareth Mills into second place who finished on four points and 312lb 4oz.

The Sleaford Legionnaires stayed local on their latest event, visiting White House Farm Fishery on the Carp Lake.

Kev Bell won the match with 34lb 3oz of carp and a few silvers.

Lee Gilbert came second with 24lb 13oz and Dale Tasker completing the frame with 17lb.