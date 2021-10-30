EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: Tasker surprises at Legionnaires match

Dave Eastwood.

Changeable weather at this time of the year can have a profound effect on still water catch rates.

Water temperature is hovering around 11 degrees, but with mild days and cold nights, sport is affected as fish begin to tightly shoal.

This was proved recently on the Sleaford Legionnaires latest match at Westwood Lakes (Hawk pool).

Dale Tasker surprised everybody by dobbing bread across to far side rushes to place 102lb 5oz on the scales for the win.

Second Graham Killick (66lb 8oz) followed by Geoff Bewick (53lb 5oz) used more traditional Maggot/Pellet approaches.

The River Steeping’s latest contest at Wainfleet was won by Nigel Butler.

He included two large unseasonal tench (each around 5lb) in his winning weight of 15lb 2oz.

Dave Dean placed mainly roach on the scales for 9lb 4oz and second in the match.

Making up the frame was Don Green who used his trusty old swing tip to place 6lb 15oz of perch on the scales.

Linkat AC completed their final club match of the year at Springvale’s Newcastle Lake.

Andrew Kotek ran out winner with 104lb.

Kev Bowring was second with 96lb 6oz and third Damon Grundy 74lb 10oz.