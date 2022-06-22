EASTWOOD'S ANGLING: The rivers and drains have re-opened

Winner Danny West shows off his catch.

Great news for Lincolnshire anglers as our wonderful network of rivers and drains have now re-opened after their annual three-month closure.

Boston and District Angling Association hold the rights to some brilliant fishing for a very reasonable annual fee.

You can check out their website and how to join here.

It was the Boston waters which hosted the first open match of the season, held on the Bargate Drain Horncastle Road section.

It ended being a difficult match due to low water clarity, but Danny West managed over 70 silver fish using squat tactics to win the match by some margin weighing 5lb 10oz.

Dave Dean used his knowledge of the Boston drains to earn a hard fought second place with 2lb 14oz.

Paul Webster was just behind making the frame in thirrd with 2lb.

The evening matches at Woodland waters are being attended well.

The latest contest held on the match lake was won by venue bailiff Pete Lawler with a trio of carp for 28lb 5oz.

Second was Matt Brooke (13lb 2oz) and completing the frame in 3rd was Richard Bond (10lb 10oz).

To enter speak with the onsite shop Lakeside Angling Supplies.

After heavy rain on Saturday, sport was affected across many venues. Hanworth Country Park was no exception, but John Barningham ran out an easy winner fishing short on maggot then pellet down the edge to weigh 113lb.

Richard Kinnersley used similar tactics for 98lb.

Completing the frame was Chris Mawer with 78lb.

For any catch reports or match results email Eastwoodanglin[email protected]