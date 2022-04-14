EASTWOOD'S ANGLNG: Club season is upon us

Dave Eastwood.

Club season is upon us, whereby a number of angling and social clubs begin their match fishing through to the end of Autumn.

Lincat Angling Club hit the road visiting Westwood Lakes on Hawk pool.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a heavy frost the night before, weights were affected but Josh Reed made the most of a good peg by the bridge to take the match out with 63lb 11oz.

Russ Richardson was sat on the next peg to Josh and claimed second spot with 35lb 9oz.

Completing the frame was Andy Bull and 28lb 10oz who was left ruing lost fish.

The Black Bull AC (Formerly Sleaford Legion) began their campaign at Fen Lakes in Metheringham.

Again a solid frost impacted sport which became a battle of the end pegs.

Graham Massam ran out winner from peg 1 after he found pockets of carp for 46lb.

On the opposite end peg (15) Trevor Blankley was a fish behind with 43lb 6oz for second.

Dave Eastwood had to aim for silver fish and F1 carp off peg 7 for third place (37lb 2oz).

On the open scene, Whitehouse Farm Fishery holds matches every Saturday and weights are beginning to pick up.

The recent event was won by Pete Asplen who had two late carp along with a mixed bag to place 45lb 3oz on the scales.

In second place with 31lb 5oz was Chris Kew.

Completing the frame with 25lb 11oz was Wendy Turner.

Carp, F1, tench, bream, roach and perch make for an interesting match venue.

For any match results/catch reports email [email protected]