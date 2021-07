Nicola Elding.

Powerlifter Nicola Elding has booked her place on the plane to the World Championships - after claiming a national title.

Nicola, from Fishtoft, was crowned the British Bench Press Champion at King's Lynn's Motiv8 venue today (Sunday).

Competing in the Masters 3 category at 57kg, Nicola also finished finished runner-up in the deadlift, lifting 100k.