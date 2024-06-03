Ellis and Clement Claim seventh on TT debut

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Current World and British Sidecar champions Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement made their debut at the 2024 Isle of Man TT races last week where, in the first of two three lap sidecar races they crossed the finish line in seventh place with Emmanuelle claiming the record for the fastest lady sidecar passenger at the TT.

On the first day of qualifying they recorded an outstanding first lap average speed of 109.554mph proving they are sidecar world champions for a reason. The Anglo French partners from North Kelsey near Market Rasen continued to make good progress throughout practice week chipping away at their lap times around the 37.73 mile mountain roads circuit throughout the week prior to the first race on Saturday.

They had qualified well, being the seventh fastest outfit during practice week with a speed of 112.99mph- 20m 2.151s. Todd Ellis commented: “this year we are doing our apprenticeship and learning how to tackle the course. We just want to complete the two races and anything else is a bonus. we need to concentrate on learning our way around the 37.73 mile course this year and gradually build our speed up so we can be more competitive next time.”

Ellis and Clement in the first race at the Isle of Man TT

Asked if she is enjoying the experience Emmanuelle said: “yes very much, it is certainly different to racing around a short circuit. Also it is very bumpy, you don't get bumps at Le Mans! It is so much different and a new challenge for us. I am looking forward to the first race.”

As the race got underway with the outfits starting at 10 second intervals Ellis and Clement set off at speed down Bray Hill on the first of three laps. They held their position of seventh throughout the three laps setting their fastest ever lap on lap two with a speed of 113.786s.

The World champions completed the demanding three lap affair in a time of 59m 51.987s at an average speed of 113.443mph and were awarded a silver trophy for their efforts. They were the fastest newcomers while Emmanuelle became the fastest female passenger around the mountain course with her lap of 113.786mph eclipsing the lap of 111.053mph by French compatriot Melanie Farnier set two years ago.