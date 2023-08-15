Ellis and Clement close the gap in British Championship

​North Kelsey world champion sidecar racers Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement were at Thruxton in Hampshire for a round of the British Sidecar Championship and took a decisive win in each of the two races to move within 14 points of the series lead.

The current world champions had to miss the previous round of the British Championship as they were on World Championship duty in France so they saw their lead eclipsed by Blackstock/Rosney as they won all three races at Cadwell last weekend to take the series lead in the home series.

Going into the Thruxton races, Blackstock/Rosney were leading by 24 points so it was imperative that Ellis and Clement completed the Thruxton races ahead of them to claw back some of their advantage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

After qualifying Blackstock/Rosney snatched pole by just 0.0013s and it was they who got the hole shot into the first corner with Ellis and Clement hot on their heels. On lap two they took lead at the club chicane and never looked back. They posted the fastest lap of the race on lap seven of 10 with a time of 1m 20.801s - 104.96mph.

Todd Ellis and Emmanuelle Clement in action at Thruxton. Photo by Dave Yeomans.

As the race wore on Holden/Lawrence made a pass on Blackstock/Rosney for second place and began to reel in Ellis and Clement but despite their best efforts they could not catch them and the World and British champions took the win by 0.3s.

Starting race two from pole position Ellis and Clement got the hole shot into Allard’s and pulled well clear of the pursuing pack. They extended their lead with every lap and crossed the finish line over six seconds ahead of Holden/Lawrence who had overtaken Blackstock/Rosney in the latter stages of the race. Again Ellis and Clement recorded the fastest lap of the race with a time of 1m 19.6s - 106.53mph.

With two rounds, five races, left to run plus the ability to drop their two worst results and double points on offer at Brands Hatch in the season finale, there is everything to race for.