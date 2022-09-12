Emphatic win for Horncastle as they overcome Heighington

Rob Bee bats in Sunday's game. Photo: Wayne Lagden.

Broughton bowled with great pace and accuracy to finish with excellent figures of 5-16 from ten overs to help bowl the visitors out for just 45.

Tom Hackett took the first three wickets of the innings to take apart the Heighington top order.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rich Hickling then took the final wicket to end the innings and reach 30 league wickets for the season.

Openers Rob Bee (25*) and Fraser Pemberton (22*) knocked the runs off without any problem at all to secure a ten wicket victory and all 20 points.