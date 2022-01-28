Enjoyment was priority for Skegness and District RC

There was a different approach for SADRC members this weekend.

This weekend saw Skegness and District RC focus on the benefits to be drawn from simply enjoying running and spending time together.

Members chose to take a break away from the pressures runners can put on themselves when lining up on the start line with a number pinned on a vest, as exciting as that can be.

Saturday morning saw many members experience parkruns in locations as diverse as Dudley and Perry Park near Birmingham.

These proved the perfect starting points to move on to the National Running Show in Birmingham, where other early worm members of the club had got a head start on finding the best freebies and flapjacks on offer.

Other members represented the club at Market Rasen, Lincoln, Boston and York parkruns.

On Sunday morning an impressive number covering absolutely all abilities met at Chapel St Leonard’s to run together.

This was followed by a social cake and coffee catch up every bit as important as the running.

Other members racked up some very impressive training miles covering many of the Lincolnshire Wolds’ best hills either in solo efforts or small groups.

This weekend proved that racing and competitive running is only a small part of what Skegness and District Running Club is all about.