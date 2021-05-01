Epton and pals complete ultra marathon test

From left: Ashley Epton, Neil Mitchell and Mark Harvey.

Skegness Tri Club’s Ashley Epton joined friends Neil Mitchell and Mark Harvey in running an ultra marathon challenge.

Nottinghamshire’s Longhorn event includes a variety of distances from 5k to the ultra 60k, which was set in private areas of Sherwood Forest and Thoresby Park.

Competitors run six laps of a 10k loop and the terrain is old military roads and cleared tracks through woodland and grass on the estate.

The three friends ran together for the first three loops before Ashley pushed on to finish the event in 12th place out of 53 athletes.