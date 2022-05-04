Evening of celebration at Louth Hockey Club

Louth Hockey Club ladies first team.

More than 120 members, aged six to 70, gathered at the London Road Pavilion for an evening of celebration.

The club was able to mark a successful season for its four senior teams, including a debut season for many juniors who made the transition into the senior teams.

The junior section of the club has grown massively in the last two years, and is now bigger than ever.

Louth Hockey Club ladies second team and umpire Toby Parker.

There were also relief at having a new pitch, which was installed last summer after a long battle by the club to have the old artificial pitch replaced with a new Astroturf surface.

Senior awards were voted for by teammates.

Louth Hockey Club men's first team.

Louth Hockey Club junior members and award winners