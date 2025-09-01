imagecomms/Defender Burghley Horse Trials

Defender Burghley Horse Trials (4-7 September 2025) has been a major international sporting and social event for over 50 years.

This summer saw the Lionesses thrill the nation but with the Women's Rugby World Cup underway and Defender Burghley Horse Trials just around the corner, the year of women's sport is only just getting started.

Tournament favourites and hosts England enjoyed the perfect start to their World Cup campaign with a 69-7 demolition of the USA at the Sunderland's Stadium of Light.

Further south, Stamford's Burghley House is no less abuzz, with just over one week to go until the finest riders of the world visit eventing's most revered venue, where former Wales women's rugby captain Philippa Tuttiett enjoyed a day in the saddle under the guidance of professional rider Izzy Taylor.

And with 2025 shaping up to be the biggest year of women's sport yet, Taylor and Tuttiett believe the party's just getting started.

“What a great year it's been so far for women's sport and it's not over yet, said Taylor.

“Winning the Women's Euros was amazing and we've got the Rugby World Cup at the minute where we're favourites. And here at Burghley we've got very competitive females like Ros Canter, the defending Burghley champion, and former winner Piggy March and we've also got the European Eventing Championships in a month's time here in the UK.

“It's really picking up in women's sport and that's fantastic.”

Tuttiett added: “It's been so amazing to see so many athletes in so many varieties of sport competing and so freely available.

“It's so important for boys and girls to be able to see people doing what they love and seeing people that all look different doing what they love.

“Whether you're a football player or a rugby player or a rider, we're all competing at the highest level doing what we love and it's all come from hard work.

“We've all had our setbacks but if you stick with it you're able to get to where you want to get to and that's for anyone of any age.”

Tuttiett's time in the saddle came after earlier testing Taylor's rugby skills and the Welsh rugby legend admitted that the experience has left her hungry for more.

“Riding the horse, I felt like something out of Pride and Prejudice but just not looking as cool!,” joked Tuttiett. “I was lucky to be under the master Izzy and she guided me on a beautiful horse.

“I learned some of the basics but it was amazing.

“It's a real contrast to rugby. We joke when I see something rather big and strong, I've got to be strong back but with this you need a subtlety of touch to make these animals do amazing things.”

