Evolution Kickboxer scoop 10 golds at Northants Open

Kickboxers from Boston's Evolution Martial Arts scooped 10 golds at the Northants Open Challenge Cup.
The team was made up of nineteen fighters ranging from beginners to advanced fighters.
There were a lot of clubs in attendance from as far away as Basingstoke and Bristol, giving each competitor vital experience.
Gold medals were secured by Blake Calisto (two), Jack Greatrix (two), Jessica Stepien (two), Ramon Rams (two), Emily Greatrix (Two), Paige Stedman and Izabela Kusyk.
Other medals went to Theo Magalhaes (silver, bronze), Cameron Dales (silver, bronze), Zac Massam (silver), Kevin Kamalizarehs (bronze), Dacie Redman (bronze), Wiktoria Kusyk (bronze), Andrew Gregory (bronze, runner-up), Lawrence Gould (bronze, runner-up), Max Ogden (runner-up), Leo Magalhaes (two runner-up), Kyann Temple (runner-up), Hayden Wilson (runner-up).