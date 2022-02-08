Evolution kickboxers scoop 16 medals at first CIMAC Superleague Championships of the year

The Evolution team

Evolution Martial Arts Competitors travelled to Windsor where they kicked off 2022 competing against kickboxers from across the country at the CIMAC Superleague Championships.

The Boston club finished seventh out of more than 50 clubs in attendance, securing awesome results and performances.

Sign up to our daily LincolnshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Proudly Evolution Martial Arts took the gold in the Junior Team Event with competitors Talon Chambers, Mackenzie Warrant, Emily Greatrix, Jack Greatrix, Andrew Gregory and Paige Stedman fighting well.

They came up against Team Bristol in the final with some exciting scores throughout the match.

Individual golds were achieved by Zac Baldry in the Senior (19+) Men -65kg Light Continuous, were he dominated the category and won against a Welsh competitor in the final and Emily Gregory in the Senior (19+) Ladies +65kg Point Fighting - were she had some excellent performances and beat a competitor from Birmingham in the final.

Mackenzie Warrant won the Boys' Cadet -63kg Light Continuous after coming up against his teammate Andrew in the final.

Silver Medals were achieved by Emily Gregory (Light Continuous), Talon Chambers (Point Fighting, Junior and Senior), Andrew Gregory (Light Continuous), Emily Greatrix (Light Continuous), Jack Greatrix (Light Continuous) and Julia Kusyk (Point Fighting and Light Continuous).

Bronze medals were achieved by Emily Gregory (Senior Ladies Open Weight), Paige Stedman (Junior Girls Open Weight), Emily Greatrix (Point Fighting), Mackenzie Warrant (Junior Boys Open Weight) and Talon Chambers (Junior Boys Open Weight).