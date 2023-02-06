The testing race, which, includes 500 ft of hills, was won by ex-Strider Jordan Skelly in a sensational time of 51:22.
Two of the club’s participants ran sensational times of their own - Jonathan Chapman had a storming run on his way to registering a seven minute personal best of 82:30 while Kev Dunne continued to impress in his age group with his 75-second personal best of 76:37, beating the club record for the V65 age group, previously set by Chris Inman.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Also running were Wayne Greenfield, Charles Anyan and Giusi Perseu. Wayne set the fastest time with 69:00, the ever present Charles finished in 75:28 with Giusi back in 91:19.