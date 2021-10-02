Family affair for Kuk Sool Won black belts

Shayla Johnson and Jessica Scuffham.

Two Kuk Sool Won Boston students have been promoted to second degree black belt.

Almost 10 years of training has paid off for Shayla Johnson and Jessica Scuffham.

And the success has been a real family affair for both, who have family members training at the school.

Shayla’s grandmother and mother are black belts while her two younger sisters train in colour belt class.

Jess’s mother and brother are also black belts, which shows Kuk Sool Won is truly a family martial art.

Both assist in classes with Jess leading her own class for juniors.