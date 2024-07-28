Family fun day at Boston Indoor Bowls Club coming up
and live on Freeview channel 276
The club will open its doors on Monday 5th August between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to the whole family from ages 6 to 96, young and old, for everyone to have a try at bowls for FREE.
No prior experience is necessary, but those who have tried bowls before would be welcome to attend also. All the necessary equipment is available to borrow on the day and there will be coaches and club members available to help.
Bowls is an activity where all genders can participate equally. It is an enjoyable activity for everyone to play together. For those who want to develop their skills further, there are opportunities to develop and bowl competitively.
For youngsters who get hooked by bowls and want to take it further, there is a youth section, led by qualified coaches, that meets every Saturday morning during the winter season (September through to April) at the Indoor Club.
If you want an interesting day out with the chance to have a go at a new activity, there will be a warm welcome waiting for you at the club on Monday 5th.
Boston Indoor Bowls Club is situated at the end of Roseberry Avenue, beyond the Peter Paine Sports Centre and the Cricket Club, with plenty of free car parking available.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.