Family fun day at Boston Indoor Bowls Club coming up

With the summer holidays now in full swing and parents and carers looking for an interesting day out to take their children, the Indoor Bowls Club in Boston is about to hold an open day for all the family.

The club will open its doors on Monday 5th August between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. to the whole family from ages 6 to 96, young and old, for everyone to have a try at bowls for FREE.

No prior experience is necessary, but those who have tried bowls before would be welcome to attend also. All the necessary equipment is available to borrow on the day and there will be coaches and club members available to help.

Bowls is an activity where all genders can participate equally. It is an enjoyable activity for everyone to play together. For those who want to develop their skills further, there are opportunities to develop and bowl competitively.

A busy session at Boston Indoor Bowls Club

For youngsters who get hooked by bowls and want to take it further, there is a youth section, led by qualified coaches, that meets every Saturday morning during the winter season (September through to April) at the Indoor Club.

If you want an interesting day out with the chance to have a go at a new activity, there will be a warm welcome waiting for you at the club on Monday 5th.