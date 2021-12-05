Father and daughter claim medals at National Taekwondo Championships

Evie Newby.

A small team from Boston Taekwondo attended the first National Taekwondo Championships.

Nine-year-old Evie Newby competed in the individual under 11 Dan grade category and received a bronze medal against a strong field of 11 year old competitors.

She also competed in the Dan under 11 pairs and received another bronze medal for herself and her partner.

Simon Newby.

Dad Simon Newby, 49, competed in the Dan under 50 category and received a silver medal.

He also received a bronze medal in the team over 31 category.

They are hoping their success will continue as they represent Great Britain in the grand finals of the world taekwondo poomsae championships being held this month.