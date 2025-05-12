​Father and son impress in county championships

Jim Gillespie celebrates his success in the javelin.

​Father and son athletes Jim and Kieran Gillespie have been in action in two different county championship events.

​Kieran was first up on the Saturday in Cudworth, and he ran a lifetime best in the men's 400m of 53.75 secs, just missing the final by 3/100ths of a second.

To run a lifetime best so early in the season is a great indicator of things to come.

Jim then took part on Sunday in four events at Yarborough Leisure Centre Lincoln in the Men's 60-64 age group.

First was the hammer where he picked up the silver medal with 21.66m, and he then quickly moved on to the discus, picking up another silver with 28.59m, his second best throw this season.

The javelin was event three and this time the gold medal went his way with a personal best of 16.97m. Then came the shot put and an outdoor season’s best of 8.67m to again win gold.