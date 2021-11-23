Father and son tackle Lincolnshire Cross-Country League for Skegness and District RC

Mark and Luke Haynes

This weekend saw the return of the Lincolnshire Cross-Country League with Skegness and District RC runners heading to Stroxton Lane, near Grantham.

Luke Haynes turned 18 this week and it was his first time competing against adults in cross-country.

He was the first back for the club in a respectable time of 42.36 on a course that was described as undulating.

Dad Mark Haynes completed the same course in 50.11.

Sarah Dowling completed the women’s course in 35.26.

Alan Fountain travelled south to complete the St Neots half marathon.

Despite the hilly course and the cooler temperatures, Alan completed the half marathon in 1 hr 57 mins.

Matt Stephens headed north to the Peak District to run the Tissington Trail Marathon.

The route gently climbs through the Peak District with picturesque countryside views and boasts a downhill finish. Matt achieved a personal best time of 3 hrs 54 mins.

Skegness and District Running club continues to be a fully inclusive club, offering dedicated training to runners of all abilities.