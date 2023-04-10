The Boston Amateur Boxing Club staged its annual home spring show with a full bill of boxing in front of a capacity filled crowd at the Peter Paine Sports Centre.

Topping the bill was Coby Brown who was challenging for his old Elite Welterweight title that he vacated in November. The champion was Ethan Norton of the Mighty Mariners ABC.

The bout began with both fighters feeling each other out, it was the rangier Norton who was having the better of the exchanges as he went on to deservedly take the opening round.

Brown came out with a steely determination for round 2 and took the contest to Norton, with hard clean punches registering.

Members of Boston ABC picked up more experience at their home show.

A warning was given to Norton for persistent holding just as Coby was going through the gears.

Further telling shots fired through with the referee giving two standing 8 counts in a matter of seconds, the momentum was with Brown. A barn-storming final round ensued with both boxers giving everything, an exceptionally close round that could have gone either way.

A split verdict was given in favour of Norton, Brown naturally disappointed with the outcome had boxed extremely well and will be pleased with his night’s work.

Also on the bill was Boston youngster Oscar Watson matched against Leicester Lightning’s Oscar Howard.

The Boston boxer was on the front foot foot from the first bell with Howard doing his best to keep with the pace that Watson was setting.

More of the same was delivered in the second round, as Howard, tired, dropped his hands which Watson duly took advantage of, a four punch combination registering caused the referee to jump in for a count, moments later another count was given and the referee waved the contest off.

Youngster Kenzie Galey was back in action he was matched against Logan Hill of the Kingston ABC.

Kenzie demonstrated good boxing skills as he opted to box from range against Hill who marauded forwards with his attacks.

With not much to split the fight a points decision was awarded to Hill on this occasion, Galey can be encouraged with the improvements he has shown.

Neiridas Ulcinas was participating in his first scored bout against Pinewood’s Jimmy Loveridge. Loveridge came out aggressively, unperturbed, Ulcinas stuck to his guns and used his head movements to evade the attacks with good effect using the momentum to deliver clean punches of his own.

Neiridas didn’t stop working throughout his contest and can take a lot of heart in his performance that he gave.

Boston’s Reece Morris began his bout with intensity against Luke Burnside of the Phoenix ABC, Reece refused to back off as he delivered his spiteful punches in the Nottingham boxers’ direction.

Burnside withstood the pressure fighting back with equally as big punches. After the first interval Reece tried to continue with his attacks, in the cross fire a clean shot broke through that caused the ref to administer a count,