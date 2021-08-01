First grading since lockdown for Kuk Sool Won Boston

The Boston students.

Kuk Sool Won Boston held their first colour belt gradings since the start of lockdown recently.

Grading started 9am and continued on until 3pm.

At 4pm students and parents returned for promotions.

Club representatives spoke of the core values of the Korean martial art and how the school considers itself a family - as well as one personal testimony about a recent life changing and how training can aid recovery.

After promotions students - aged from six to 80 - performed a small demonstration, as did black belts.