A young runner closes in on the finish line in the first ever Boston parkrun, held in Central Park. Photo: David Dales

The inaugural junior parkrun event was held in Boston this weekend.

The event will now take place every Sunday morning in Central Park from 9am.

The parkrun is a weekly, 2k timed run for all children aged four-14 years old.

Further information is available at [email protected]

Youi can learn more about the event here.

Organisers prepare for the parkrun in Boston's Central Park. Photo: David Dales