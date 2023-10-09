Register
BREAKING
A significant amount of cocaine has washed up on England's south coast
British man dies on Jet2 plane as it’s about to take off back to UK
Keir Starmer pledges to tackle NHS wait times with £1.5bn plan
Police hunt 'Britain's happiest criminal' after burglary
Operation Eternal: How the Met stopped kidnap and torture plans
Israel in ‘state of war’ after attack from Palestinian militant group

First win of the season for Boston RUFC's development team

Boston's Development Team secured their first win of the season, in this merit league match, with a 43-17 win over Lincoln III.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 9th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

In an entertaining game between two evenly matched sides Boston scored 7 tries to the visitor's three.

Back row Kieran Trollope scored a hatrick as well as bring voted joint man of the match with winger Connor Brown. Fellow forwards George Sharp second row, Michael Stokes, prop, James Hough, number eight and Ryan Cuthbertson, back row, all scored a try apeice.

Boston started strongly and built a commanding lead of 31 -0 at half time. Within minutes of the restart Boston were reduced to 14 players; as a second yellow card offence, saw scrum half Perry Cumber leave the pitch. Lincoln quickly capitalised on this numerical advantage, scoring three quick tries; to reduce the arrears to 31-17; with twenty minutes remaining..

Most Popular
Boston's development team have won their first game of the season.Boston's development team have won their first game of the season.
Boston's development team have won their first game of the season.

Two further tries via Trollope and finally Cuthbertson, ended the visitor's fightback. Connor Brown, coverted four of the seven tries.

On Saturday they travel to play Spalding Seconds kick off 3.00pm.

Boston: A Cock (Capt), L Upton, M Stokes, G Sharp, F Mottram, R Cuthbertso , K Trollope, J Hough, P Cumber, C Brown,, S Kippax, L Quin, A McCleod, T Loveley, E PInheiro.

Replacements: H Fowler, L Fowler, D Abell, A Stout.T Balderstone.

Related topics:Boston