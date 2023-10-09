First win of the season for Boston RUFC's development team

Boston's Development Team secured their first win of the season, in this merit league match, with a 43-17 win over Lincoln III.

In an entertaining game between two evenly matched sides Boston scored 7 tries to the visitor's three.

Back row Kieran Trollope scored a hatrick as well as bring voted joint man of the match with winger Connor Brown. Fellow forwards George Sharp second row, Michael Stokes, prop, James Hough, number eight and Ryan Cuthbertson, back row, all scored a try apeice.

Boston started strongly and built a commanding lead of 31 -0 at half time. Within minutes of the restart Boston were reduced to 14 players; as a second yellow card offence, saw scrum half Perry Cumber leave the pitch. Lincoln quickly capitalised on this numerical advantage, scoring three quick tries; to reduce the arrears to 31-17; with twenty minutes remaining..

Two further tries via Trollope and finally Cuthbertson, ended the visitor's fightback. Connor Brown, coverted four of the seven tries.

On Saturday they travel to play Spalding Seconds kick off 3.00pm.

Boston: A Cock (Capt), L Upton, M Stokes, G Sharp, F Mottram, R Cuthbertso , K Trollope, J Hough, P Cumber, C Brown,, S Kippax, L Quin, A McCleod, T Loveley, E PInheiro.