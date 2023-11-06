Fitzpatricks boxer Henry Faizey progresses in NABGC Championships
Faizey’s challenge came in the form of East Midlands champion Mason Fury, of the Rough and Ready Boxing Club.
This bout was described as “not pretty” by Head coach Derek Fitzpatrick.
“This was an ugly encounter which saw the referee intervene several times and speak to both boxers.
“This wasn’t a text book encounter for the purest, but a definite crowd pleaser, with vocal support on both sides.
“It was a case of winning ugly. We knew Mason was a very tough, durable opponent.
“That may not be pleasing on the eye, but it is better to win ugly than lose pretty.”