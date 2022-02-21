Five national titles for Evolution kickboxers

The Evolution squad.

Kickboxers from Evolution Martial Arts have scooped five national titles.

Emily Gregory and Nesta Baxter became double champions with Talon Chambers also claiming a gold.

They were part of a contingent from the Boston club which travelled to the WAKO Kickboxing British National Championships, held at the Harvey Hadden Sports Centre in Nottingham.

Club members also left with five silver medals and three bronze medals as Evolution finished ninth from 97 clubs.

Gregory became double British National Champion by winning the Junior Female (16-18years) and Senior Female (19+ years) -70kg Point Fighting events.

Nesta Baxter also became double British National Champion in the Senior Female -65kg Light Continuous and Kick Light categories.

Clubmate Talon Chambers became British National Champion in the Junior Men (16-18yrs) +94kg Point Fighting.

Talon also achieved a silver in the Junior Men -94kg Point Fighting after a very close final match.

Emily Greatrix won three silver medals and a bronze across Light Continuous and Point Fighting divisions while Julia Kusyk won silver in the Children’s -30kg Point Fighting category.

Paige Stedman won bronze in the Junior Female (16-18yrs) -55kg Point Fighting category after some brilliant fights.

Clubmate Mackenzie Warrant won a bronze in the Junior Men (16-18yrs) -63kg Light Continuous after some exciting fights throughout his category.