Five wins from six for Sleaford Town Bowls Club

Bowls news.

Sleaford Town Bowls Club have played six matches played over two weeks - with five wins and draw.

Away at Digby in the Sleaford League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate score 65-51 (8-2).

James Wiswould, Neil Thomas and David Thomas won 31-9, Robin Wilson, Graeme Brown and Bas Gilbert won 17-15 and Joan Gilbert, Ruth Bird and Julie Cope lost 15-28.

Away at Washingborough in the ASC Metals League, the match was drawn 50-50, Town winning on two rinks to gain six points to four.

Neil Thomas, Calum Campbell and Les Bunn won 17-15, James Wiswould, Andrew Morris and Kris Moore won 20-17 and Richard White, David Thomas and David Campbell lost 13-18.

Away at Vacu-lug in the ASC Metals League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate 61-35 (8-2).

Robert Mitchel, Neil Thomas and Les Bunn won 30-6, Richard White, Calum Campbell and Waylon Clarke won 20-13 and Linda Morris Andrew Morris and Kris Moore lost 11-16.

At home against Moorlands Railway, two winning rinks secured the aggregate 59-52 (8-2).

Andrew Morris, David Thomas and Andrew Bird won 27-12, Martin Titley, David Campbell and Kris Moore won 24-15. The losing set were John Parker, Peter Stokes and Les Bunn 8-25.

At home to Wanderers in the Woodhall Friendly League two winning rinks gave the town four points.

Richard White, Cecilia Faulkner and Les Bunn won 25-19, Joan Gilbert, Pauline Bunn and Kris Moore won 18-7, Richard White, Cecilia Faulkner and Les Bunn won 25-19, Jackie Wareham, Robin Wilson and Bas Gilbert lost 10-17.

Away at Washingborough in the EBA League, one rink won one drew and one lost.