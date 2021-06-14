Five wins in one week for Sleaford Town Bowls Club

Sports news.

Sleaford Town Bowls Club secured five wins from six matches this week.

Against Cranwell in the Sleaford League KO Cup, Town won on three to succeed 93-63.

At Cranwell, Mick Jarrald, Joan Gilbert and Ken Dye lost 19-23 but Jackie Wareham, Richard White and Bas Gilbert won 24-14.

At home, Linda Morris, Gwen Campbell and David Campbell won 24-17 and Jayne Brown, Neil Thomas and Kris Moore won 35-9.

At home to Washingborough in the EBA league only one rink won but secured the match by two shots 53-51 to gain six points to four.

Results: Neil Thomas, Andrew Morris, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird won 25-17, John Parker, Gwen Campbell, Waylon Clarke and Neal Mapletoft lost 16-19, Martin Titley, David Thomas, David Campbell and Kris Moore lost 12-15.

At Long Bennington B in the ASC Metals League there was one winning rink to gain two points to the hosts’ eight (44-59).

Results: Robert Mitchell, David Thomas and Waylon Clarke won 24-15, Linda Morris, Andrew Morris and Gwen Campbell lost 3-27, Richard White, Neil Thomas and Kris Moore lost 16-17.

At Moorlands Railway in the City League only one winning rink was enough to secure the aggregate score and six points to the hosts’ four (65-50).

Results: John Parker, Martin Titley and Kris Moore won 33-8, Peter Stokes, David Campbell and Neal Mapletoft lost 17-20, Andrew Morris, Les Bunn and Andrew Bird lost 15-22.

At Cranwell in the Sleaford League all three rinks won to take 10 points (66-38).

Results: Robin Wilson, Richard White and David Thomas won 30-6, Gwen Campbell, Finley Campbell and David Campbell won 20-17, Mick Jarrald, Jackie Wareham and Bas Gilbert won 16-15.

Away at Billinghay in the Sleaford League, two winning rinks secured the aggregate score 52-49 for eight points.