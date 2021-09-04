Four medals for Lincolnshire Paralympians in Tokyo

Victoria Rumary. Photo: Getty Images

Lincolnshire Paralympians have left Tokyo with medals around their neck.

Sophie Wells secured a gold and silver in Japan while Hollie Arnold and Victoria Rumary both claimed bronze medals.

Lincoln-born Wells has now won six medals across three different Games.

Hollie Arnold. Photo: Getty Images

In Tokyo the 31-year-old para-equestrian secured gold in the team test event.

She then added silver in the championship test grade V, to go with her two silvers and gold from London 2012 and gold won at Rio 2016.

Wells also finished fourth in the freestyle test grade V.

Javelin ace Hollie Arnold - who won gold in Brazil five years ago - took third place in the F46 event on Friday.

Sophie Wells. Photo: Getty Images

Arnold, who grew up in Holton Le Clay, led early on and had a best throw of 37.93m.

However, New Zealand's Holly Robinson (40.99m) claimed gold with Noelle Rorda (40.06m) of the Netherlands securing silver.

Following the postponement of the women’s Individual W1 archery event due to heavy rain in Tokyo, Rumary took bronze a day later, last Wednesday.

Competing in her first Paralympics, early victories over Rejane Candida da Silva and Asia Pellizzari – who had qualified third from the ranking round – meant Rumary was rewarded with a place in the semi-finals.

Jack Hodgson. Photo: Getty Images

Rumary lost out to a strong performance from the eventual silver medalist Sarka Musilova from the Czech Republic, but moved on to secure a brilliant bronze medal winning 131-123 against Lia Coryell from the USA.

“It has been about trying to get that consistency out there every time," Scunthorpe's Rumary said.

"It was good actually to be out there again. It feels amazing to be walking away with a medal round my neck."

Rumary also finished a notable sixth in the women’s Individual W1 ranking round.

There was no medal for judo competitor Jack Hodgson.