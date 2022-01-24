Four teams in the running ahead of snooker league's final week

Sport news.

With only one week left in the T. Marris Carpets Louth Snooker League, there's still four teams in with a realistic chance of winning the title.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services hit the news at 10 to go two points clear at the top from Dales Poultry & Game, who fell to a shock defeat.

Sibjon Builders are third while Louth Volksworld are still in the hunt.

P.H. Mountain Cardboard Services will go into their final fixture with a two points lead after thrashing Saltfleetby Snooker Club 10-2.

The one-time leaders were well and truly boxed and sealed in this clash as the hosts probably produced their best performance of the season with Sid Bett, Jack Westerby, Tom Melin and captain Matt Chandler all winning 2-0 to grab the lead.

Second placed Dales Poultry & Game looked to heading for the top of the league when Phil Marshall and Mark Storey put them in front, this after Ray Fawcett had opened the scoring for bottom-placed G.Fawcett Property Maintenance.

But the title challengers let victory slip as Spencer Cooke levelled the scores, giving Derek Adlam the opportunity to upset the form book as the hosts edged a fine 7-5 win.

Louth Volksworld are in fourth spot after an entertaining 6-6 draw with N.T.Shaw of Louth.

Mark Bullivant gave the hosts the early advantage in their bid to close in on the leaders, but they couldn't find another winner and the visitors snatched a share of the points late on through Andre Fisher, which leaves the home side with it all to do to get amongst the honours.

Louth Travel Centre were another side looking for a good result to increase their title hopes in the last week but they were beaten 7-5 by Kitchen Solutions.

Mark Wordley and Mark Pickard both dented the visiting team's quest for victory.

Keith Selby did keep them in the match but they couldn't find a way back even to take a share of the points.